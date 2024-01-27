Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 27, 2024
Inspirational quotes to move on
"Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser"
#1
Image: freepik
"You can't look back - you just have to put the past behind you and find something better in your future”
#2
Image: freepik
“Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path”
#3
Image: freepik
"Whatever you do, never run back to what broke you"
#4
Image: freepik
"Your time is way too valuable to be wasting on people that can’t accept who you are”
#5
Image: freepik
"The toughest part of letting go is realizing the other person already did"
#6
Image: freepik
“Never love anybody that treats you like you are ordinary”
#7
Image: freepik
“You loved him enough to let him leave. Now you need to love yourself enough to let him go”
#8
Image: freepik
"One makes mistakes; that is life. But it is never a mistake to have loved”
#9
Image: freepik
"Do not cry because it’s over, smile because it happened"
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.