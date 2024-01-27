Heading 3

JANUARY 27, 2024

Inspirational quotes to move on

"Pain makes you stronger, fear makes you braver, heartbreak makes you wiser"

"You can't look back - you just have to put the past behind you and find something better in your future”

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path”

"Whatever you do, never run back to what broke you"

 "Your time is way too valuable to be wasting on people that can’t accept who you are” 

"The toughest part of letting go is realizing the other person already did"

“Never love anybody that treats you like you are ordinary”

“You loved him enough to let him leave. Now you need to love yourself enough to let him go”

"One makes mistakes; that is life. But it is never a mistake to have loved”

 "Do not cry because it’s over, smile because it happened"

