Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 09, 2024

Inspiring Franz Kafka Quotes

“Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly”

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“Many a book is like a key to unknown chambers within the castle of one’s own self”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old”

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“I am free and that is why I am lost”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“I cannot make you understand. I cannot make anyone understand what is happening inside me. I cannot even explain it to myself”

#5

Image Source: Pexels

“A First Sign of the Beginning of Understanding is the Wish to Die”

Image Source: Pexels

#6

“I have the true feeling of myself only when I am unbearably unhappy”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“By believing passionately in something that still does not exist, we create it. The nonexistent is whatever we have not sufficiently desired”

#8

Image Source: Pexels

“It's only because of their stupidity that they're able to be so sure of themselves”

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“I think we ought to read only the kind of books that wound and stab us”

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here