Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 09, 2024
Inspiring Franz Kafka Quotes
“Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly”
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Many a book is like a key to unknown chambers within the castle of one’s own self”
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old”
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“I am free and that is why I am lost”
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“I cannot make you understand. I cannot make anyone understand what is happening inside me. I cannot even explain it to myself”
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“A First Sign of the Beginning of Understanding is the Wish to Die”
Image Source: Pexels
#6
“I have the true feeling of myself only when I am unbearably unhappy”
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“By believing passionately in something that still does not exist, we create it. The nonexistent is whatever we have not sufficiently desired”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“It's only because of their stupidity that they're able to be so sure of themselves”
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“I think we ought to read only the kind of books that wound and stab us”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.