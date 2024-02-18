Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Inspiring Never Give Up Quotes

“Stay strong, stay positive, and never give up”

#1

“No one has the power to shatter your dreams unless you give it to them”

#2

“Don’t just manage; go the extra mile and win your race. Never give up the fight. You will win”

#3

“It always seems impossible until it’s done”

#4

"Work like someone is working 24 hours a day to take it away from you"

#5

"Nothing is impossible. The word itself says: 'I'm possible!”

#6

"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door"

#7

"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way"

#8

#9

"I have not failed, I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work"

“Stick around. Don’t lose your heart, just keep going, keep at it”

 #10

