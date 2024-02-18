Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
Inspiring Never Give Up Quotes
“Stay strong, stay positive, and never give up”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“No one has the power to shatter your dreams unless you give it to them”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Don’t just manage; go the extra mile and win your race. Never give up the fight. You will win”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“It always seems impossible until it’s done”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"Work like someone is working 24 hours a day to take it away from you"
Image Source: Freepik
#5
"Nothing is impossible. The word itself says: 'I'm possible!”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door"
#7
Image Source: Freepik
"If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way"
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
"I have not failed, I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work"
“Stick around. Don’t lose your heart, just keep going, keep at it”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
