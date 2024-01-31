Heading 3

JANUARY 31, 2024

Inspiring Spanish Quotes

Love is about finding your happiness in another person’s happiness

"El amor es encontrar tu felicidad en la felicidad de otra persona”

Image: freepik

A fool’s money will get wasted quickly

“El dinero de un tonto se perderá rápidamente”

Image: freepik

I am not concerned about dying in the same way I was not concerned about being born

“No me preocupa morir, como no me preocupaba nacer”

Image: freepik

Face tough times with your head up

“Afronta los momentos difíciles con la frente en alto”

Image: freepik

You will learn about wins once you lose things

“El Arte de Vencer se Aprende en las Derrotas” 

Image: freepik

Never make mountains of your small problems

No hay que ahogarse en un vaso de agua”

Image: freepik

Time heals everything

“El Tiempo Todo Lo Cura”

Image: freepik

Only your family will never leave or abandon you

“Tu familia nunca te abandona ni te olvida”

Image: freepik

Respect and value your family

“Valora a tu familia”

Image: freepik

Every broken family can be repaired

“Ninguna familia rota es irreparable”

Image: freepik

