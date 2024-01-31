Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
Inspiring Spanish Quotes
Love is about finding your happiness in another person’s happiness
"El amor es encontrar tu felicidad en la felicidad de otra persona”
A fool’s money will get wasted quickly
“El dinero de un tonto se perderá rápidamente”
I am not concerned about dying in the same way I was not concerned about being born
“No me preocupa morir, como no me preocupaba nacer”
Face tough times with your head up
“Afronta los momentos difíciles con la frente en alto”
You will learn about wins once you lose things
“El Arte de Vencer se Aprende en las Derrotas”
Never make mountains of your small problems
No hay que ahogarse en un vaso de agua”
Time heals everything
“El Tiempo Todo Lo Cura”
Only your family will never leave or abandon you
“Tu familia nunca te abandona ni te olvida”
Respect and value your family
“Valora a tu familia”
Every broken family can be repaired
“Ninguna familia rota es irreparable”
