Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 17, 2024

Insta captions for engagement ceremony 

Two hearts that beat as one - engaged to my soulmate 

Our love story? I know it may not feel like it right now, baby, but I promise you, it's just getting started

I said “Yes” to the ring. Best part- I get to keep my fiancé with it! 

Whatever our souls are made out of, his and mine are the same

You don’t marry someone you can live with you marry the person you cannot live without

It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and suddenly, you can’t remember how you lived without them

Can't wait to be weird together for the rest of our lives

He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name

I said yes to a lifetime of jokes - I hope I can handle it! 

I said yes to the proposal and a lifetime of bad dance moves - I hope he's ready! 

