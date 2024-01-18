Heading 3
January 17, 2024
Insta captions for engagement ceremony
Two hearts that beat as one - engaged to my soulmate
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Our love story? I know it may not feel like it right now, baby, but I promise you, it's just getting started
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I said “Yes” to the ring. Best part- I get to keep my fiancé with it!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Whatever our souls are made out of, his and mine are the same
#4
Image Source: Pexels
You don’t marry someone you can live with you marry the person you cannot live without
Image Source: Pexels
#5
It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and suddenly, you can’t remember how you lived without them
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Can't wait to be weird together for the rest of our lives
#7
Image Source: Pexels
He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
I said yes to a lifetime of jokes - I hope I can handle it!
I said yes to the proposal and a lifetime of bad dance moves - I hope he's ready!
#10
Image Source: Pexels
