Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

Instagram caption for student travelers

I have more pages in my passport rather than in my textbook

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

All you need is a passport and an adventurous spirit

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t listen to what they say. Go see

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

…and then I realized, adventures are the best way to learn

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Nothing good comes from the comfort zone

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Making memories that will last a lifetime

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Hello to the adventure of life. Pray for me

#7

Image Source: Pexels

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Collect moments, not things

I am going to create unforgettable memories

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

It’s always never enough to stay here

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here