Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
Instagram caption for student travelers
I have more pages in my passport rather than in my textbook
#1
Image Source: Pexels
All you need is a passport and an adventurous spirit
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t listen to what they say. Go see
#3
Image Source: Pexels
…and then I realized, adventures are the best way to learn
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Nothing good comes from the comfort zone
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Making memories that will last a lifetime
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Hello to the adventure of life. Pray for me
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Collect moments, not things
I am going to create unforgettable memories
#9
Image Source: Pexels
It’s always never enough to stay here
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.