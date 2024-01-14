Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 14, 2024
Instagram captions to make Ex jealous
I’m too busy enjoying, call me later
#1
Image: freepik
My mascara is too expensive to cry over stupid boys like you
#2
Image: freepik
You cannot find a swagger like me ever. I wish you good luck
#3
Image: freepik
You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now
#4
Image: freepik
I left my baggage at the previous counter. Now I feel so light
Image: freepik
#5
I’m excited to meet someone special this weekend and can’t wait to post couple pics together
#6
Image: freepik
If my ex was a clown, I guess I was the ringmaster. Time to find a new circus
#7
Image: freepik
I'm not saying my ex was a joke, but my entire life got a lot funnier after he left
#8
Image: freepik
#9
Image: freepik
Thank God I woke up from a bad dream
Choosing me and my happiness has been the best decision yet
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.