Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 14, 2024

Instagram captions to make Ex jealous

I’m too busy enjoying, call me later

#1

Image: freepik

My mascara is too expensive to cry over stupid boys like you

#2

Image: freepik

You cannot find a swagger like me ever. I wish you good luck

#3

Image: freepik

You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now

#4

Image: freepik

I left my baggage at the previous counter. Now I feel so light

Image: freepik

#5

I’m excited to meet someone special this weekend and can’t wait to post couple pics together

#6

Image: freepik

If my ex was a clown, I guess I was the ringmaster. Time to find a new circus

#7

Image: freepik

I'm not saying my ex was a joke, but my entire life got a lot funnier after he left

#8

Image: freepik

#9

Image: freepik

Thank God I woke up from a bad dream

Choosing me and my happiness has been the best decision yet

#10

Image: freepik

