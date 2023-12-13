Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
December 13, 2023
Instagrammable spots in New York
Capture the bright lights and busy vibes of Times Square, especially at night
Times Square
Image Source: Pexels
Take a photo on the Brooklyn Bridge with the city skyline in the background, especially during sunrise or sunset
Brooklyn Bridge
Image Source: Pexels
Snap pics at beautiful spots like Bow Bridge and Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, which looks different and equally stunning in every season
Central Park
Image Source: Pexels
Get breathtaking views of the city, including the Empire State Building, from the Top of the Rock observation deck
Top of the Rock (Rockefeller Center)
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the cobblestone streets of DUMBO with the Manhattan Bridge in the backdrop for picturesque shots
DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass)
Image Source: Freepik
Take unique photos at The Vessel with its spiral staircase and cool city views
The Vessel (Hudson Yards)
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the elevated park, The High Line, for cool shots with gardens, art, and city views
The High Line
Image Source: Pexels
The St. Regis Hotel is a famous place in New York, and its entrance with a cool awning is iconic
St. Regis Hotel
Image Source: Freepik
Grand Central Station is much cleaner and more beautiful than other transit hubs like Penn Station and Port Authority in the city—it's a standout gem in Manhattan
Grand Central Station
Image Source: Pexels
The Oculus at the World Trade Center looks incredible and is actually a subway station. It's so beautifully symmetrical that you can't resist taking amazing photos
The Oculus at the World Trade Centre
Image Source: Pexels
