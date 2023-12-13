Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 13, 2023

Instagrammable spots in New York

Capture the bright lights and busy vibes of Times Square, especially at night

Times Square

Image Source: Pexels 

Take a photo on the Brooklyn Bridge with the city skyline in the background, especially during sunrise or sunset

Brooklyn Bridge

Image Source: Pexels 

Snap pics at beautiful spots like Bow Bridge and Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, which looks different and equally stunning in every season

Central Park

Image Source: Pexels 

Get breathtaking views of the city, including the Empire State Building, from the Top of the Rock observation deck

Top of the Rock (Rockefeller Center)

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the cobblestone streets of DUMBO with the Manhattan Bridge in the backdrop for picturesque shots

DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass)

Image Source: Freepik

Take unique photos at The Vessel with its spiral staircase and cool city views

The Vessel (Hudson Yards)

Image Source: Pexels 

Explore the elevated park, The High Line, for cool shots with gardens, art, and city views

The High Line

Image Source: Pexels 

The St. Regis Hotel is a famous place in New York, and its entrance with a cool awning is iconic

St. Regis Hotel

Image Source: Freepik

Grand Central Station is much cleaner and more beautiful than other transit hubs like Penn Station and Port Authority in the city—it's a standout gem in Manhattan

Grand Central Station

Image Source: Pexels 

The Oculus at the World Trade Center looks incredible and is actually a subway station. It's so beautifully symmetrical that you can't resist taking amazing photos

The Oculus at the World Trade Centre

Image Source: Pexels 

