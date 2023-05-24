Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Food

mAY 24, 2023

Instant Recipes For Unexpected Guests 

It takes a while to decide what to serve when guests come unannounced

Instant recipes

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Check out these 8 recipes which can be done easily

15 minutes recipes

Image : Pexels

Fried vegetable pakoras with coriander chutney is one of the easiest recipes for unannounced guests

Pakoras

Image : Pexels

It is normal to have leftover rice in your fridge. Take some fresh veggies and fry them with the rice with onions, butter, garlic, and other spices 

Fried rice

Image : Pexels

Mix some rava along with salt and water to make some soft idlis in no time

Rava idli

Image : Pexels

Egg bhurji made with chopped garlic and tomatoes is a delicious recipe

Egg bhurji

Image : Pexels

Dal tadka takes hardly 15 minutes and can be enjoyed with chapatis

Dal tadka

Image : Pexels

Fry some veggies while putting biryani rice for soaking. Now, put them all together and cook for some time

Veg pulao

Image : Pexels

Noodles mixed with egg bhurji and tomato sauce is one of the tasty recipes

Noodles

Image : Pexels

Chop boiled potatoes with red chili powder, dry mango powder, and salt

Jeera aloo

