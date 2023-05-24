mAY 24, 2023
Instant Recipes For Unexpected Guests
It takes a while to decide what to serve when guests come unannounced
Instant recipes
Check out these 8 recipes which can be done easily
15 minutes recipes
Fried vegetable pakoras with coriander chutney is one of the easiest recipes for unannounced guests
Pakoras
It is normal to have leftover rice in your fridge. Take some fresh veggies and fry them with the rice with onions, butter, garlic, and other spices
Fried rice
Mix some rava along with salt and water to make some soft idlis in no time
Rava idli
Egg bhurji made with chopped garlic and tomatoes is a delicious recipe
Egg bhurji
Dal tadka takes hardly 15 minutes and can be enjoyed with chapatis
Dal tadka
Fry some veggies while putting biryani rice for soaking. Now, put them all together and cook for some time
Veg pulao
Noodles mixed with egg bhurji and tomato sauce is one of the tasty recipes
Noodles
Chop boiled potatoes with red chili powder, dry mango powder, and salt
Jeera aloo
