Interesting Korean dating customs to know
In Korea, it's common for couples to introduce each other to their parents early, a sign of serious commitment
Meet the Parents
Wearing matching outfits is a trendy and endearing way for couples to express their togetherness
Couple Outfits
Couples celebrate their 100-day anniversary, signifying a meaningful milestone in their relationship
Celebrating 100 Days
KakaoTalk is the go-to messaging app for Korean couples, making it easier to stay connected
KakaoTalk Over Texting
On Valentine's Day, women typically gift men, while men reciprocate on White Day, one month later
Valentine's Day Double Standard
PDA is generally reserved for more private settings to respect cultural norms.
Public Displays of Affection (PDA)
Couples attach padlocks to designated spots as a symbol of their unbreakable love.
Love Locks
Many Koreans meet their partners through blind dates, arranged by friends or family.
Blind Dates (Sogaeting)
Matching rings symbolize commitment, and they often display the couple's names or a special date
Couple Rings
Sharing a single dish or feeding each other is a cherished gesture of affection in Korean dating culture
Food Sharing