Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

Interesting Korean dating customs to know

In Korea, it's common for couples to introduce each other to their parents early, a sign of serious commitment

Image: Pexels

Meet the Parents

Wearing matching outfits is a trendy and endearing way for couples to express their togetherness

Image: Pexels

Couple Outfits

Couples celebrate their 100-day anniversary, signifying a meaningful milestone in their relationship

Image: Pexels

Celebrating 100 Days

KakaoTalk is the go-to messaging app for Korean couples, making it easier to stay connected

Image: Pexels

KakaoTalk Over Texting

On Valentine's Day, women typically gift men, while men reciprocate on White Day, one month later

Image: Pexels

Valentine's Day Double Standard

PDA is generally reserved for more private settings to respect cultural norms.

Image: Pexels

Public Displays of Affection (PDA)

Couples attach padlocks to designated spots as a symbol of their unbreakable love.

Love Locks

Image: Pexels

Many Koreans meet their partners through blind dates, arranged by friends or family.

Image: Pexels

Blind Dates (Sogaeting)

Matching rings symbolize commitment, and they often display the couple's names or a special date

Couple Rings

Image: Pexels

Sharing a single dish or feeding each other is a cherished gesture of affection in Korean dating culture

Image: Pexels

Food Sharing

