FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Interesting texts to make him chase you

I can't get over the way you looked at me last night." It's making it difficult to concentrate on anything else

Flirty text

Today, I'm wearing that dress you like. You'll have to bring me out so you can see it

Playful text

"I had the most bizarre dream last night, and you were there." I'll have to tell you about it eventually"

Mystery text

"Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I'm always available if you need to talk or vent"

Caring text

"I know you've had a difficult time recently, but I believe in you and know you'll come out stronger on the other side"

Supportive text

I heard there's a great new exhibit at the art museum. Want to go check it out with me this weekend?

Plan text

"I'm sure you can't think of a better date idea than I can." "Would you like to prove me wrong?"

Challenge text

"I was looking at old photos today and came across the one of us at the amusement park. That was such a fun day”

Memory text

What is the most daring thing you've ever done?

Question text

"I just tried this fantastic new restaurant and can't wait to go back." You should accompany me the next time"

Excitement text

