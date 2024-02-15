Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Interesting texts to make him chase you
I can't get over the way you looked at me last night." It's making it difficult to concentrate on anything else
Flirty text
Image: freepik
Today, I'm wearing that dress you like. You'll have to bring me out so you can see it
Playful text
Image: freepik
"I had the most bizarre dream last night, and you were there." I'll have to tell you about it eventually"
Mystery text
Image: freepik
"Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I'm always available if you need to talk or vent"
Caring text
Image: freepik
"I know you've had a difficult time recently, but I believe in you and know you'll come out stronger on the other side"
Supportive text
Image: freepik
I heard there's a great new exhibit at the art museum. Want to go check it out with me this weekend?
Plan text
Image: freepik
"I'm sure you can't think of a better date idea than I can." "Would you like to prove me wrong?"
Challenge text
Image: freepik
"I was looking at old photos today and came across the one of us at the amusement park. That was such a fun day”
Memory text
Image: freepik
What is the most daring thing you've ever done?
Question text
Image: freepik
"I just tried this fantastic new restaurant and can't wait to go back." You should accompany me the next time"
Excitement text
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.