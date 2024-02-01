Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 1, 2024
Interesting This or That questions
Beach vacation or mountain getaway?

Cook at home or dine out?

Pop music or classic music?

Change the past or predict the future?

Travel by plane or by road trip?

Live in the city or the countryside?

Travel the world or build a dream home?

Online shopping or offline shopping?

Maggie with sauce or without sauce?

Be able to control the weather or control minds?

