Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 12, 2023

 International trips under 50000

Take a budget-friendly trip to the tropical escape and enjoy the scenic beauty and monument

Cambodia

Image: Pexels

The near tourist spot to visit Yala national park, Buddhist temples, and forts

Image: Pexels


Sri Lanka

The South Asian country with picturesque location and visiting twin towers, theme parks, cable car rides, and museums

Malaysia

Image: Pexels

Nepal is a beauty with the snow clad mountains and ancient temples and architecture

Nepal

Image: Pexels

Vietnam

Image: Pexels

Explore the captivating beauty of Vietnam and have a fun shopping spree at the flea market

Image: Pexels

Bhutan

A tiny country rich in heritage, its beautiful mountain passes and temples are worth visiting

Dive into the beautiful serene beauty of Indonesia to explore its theme parks, lakes, scenic points, and ancient temples

Indonesia

Image: Pexels

The most loved places for bachelor trips is pocket friendly as well as an escape to tropical life to explore beaches and delicious food

Image: Pexels

Thailand

Egypt

Image: Pexels

Explore the wonder of the world in Egypt and the Nile River while the place is rich in culture and heritage

Image: Pexels

The most loved tourist destination for exploring natural beauty and adventures like scuba diving and snorkeling

Maldives

