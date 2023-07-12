Heading 3
International trips under 50000
Take a budget-friendly trip to the tropical escape and enjoy the scenic beauty and monument
Cambodia
The near tourist spot to visit Yala national park, Buddhist temples, and forts
Sri Lanka
The South Asian country with picturesque location and visiting twin towers, theme parks, cable car rides, and museums
Malaysia
Nepal is a beauty with the snow clad mountains and ancient temples and architecture
Nepal
Vietnam
Explore the captivating beauty of Vietnam and have a fun shopping spree at the flea market
Bhutan
A tiny country rich in heritage, its beautiful mountain passes and temples are worth visiting
Dive into the beautiful serene beauty of Indonesia to explore its theme parks, lakes, scenic points, and ancient temples
Indonesia
The most loved places for bachelor trips is pocket friendly as well as an escape to tropical life to explore beaches and delicious food
Thailand
Egypt
Explore the wonder of the world in Egypt and the Nile River while the place is rich in culture and heritage
The most loved tourist destination for exploring natural beauty and adventures like scuba diving and snorkeling
Maldives
