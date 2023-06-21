Heading 3

JUNE 21, 2023

International yoga day and its origin

It is celebrated on the 21st of June every year all around the world. People come together to perform yoga together on this day

International yoga day

Image: Pexels

The day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014

Image: Pexels

Proposal

It was officially adopted by the UN General Assembly in the year 2015

Official establishment

Image: Pexels

International yoga day is a chance for people around the world to come together and celebrate the benefits of yoga

Importance

Image: Pexels

History

Image: Pexels

Yoga has a rich and significant history which dates back to thousands of years

Image: Pexels

HISTORY

It is a mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation

It is believed that yoga has a wide range of benefits like reducing stress, improving flexibility, and increasing strength

Benefits

Image: Pexels

Every year International yoga day follows a theme since 2015

Themes

Image: Pexels

This year’s theme

Image: Pexels

This year’s theme for international yoga day is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which means “One Earth, One family, One future”

Image: Pexels

The World Health Organization urges people around the world to practice yoga as physical inactivity is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide

What WHO says

