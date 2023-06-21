Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 21, 2023
International yoga day and its origin
It is celebrated on the 21st of June every year all around the world. People come together to perform yoga together on this day
International yoga day
The day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014
Proposal
It was officially adopted by the UN General Assembly in the year 2015
Official establishment
International yoga day is a chance for people around the world to come together and celebrate the benefits of yoga
Importance
History
Yoga has a rich and significant history which dates back to thousands of years
It is a mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation
It is believed that yoga has a wide range of benefits like reducing stress, improving flexibility, and increasing strength
Benefits
Every year International yoga day follows a theme since 2015
Themes
This year’s theme
This year’s theme for international yoga day is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which means “One Earth, One family, One future”
The World Health Organization urges people around the world to practice yoga as physical inactivity is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide
What WHO says
