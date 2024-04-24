Heading 3

Irresistible Indian Mutton dishes to try

This creamy lamb curry cooked in desi ghee with boneless lamb cubes simmered in a rich, flavorful gravy, tastes best with rice or naan

Lamb Handi

Image Source: freepik

A traditional Dogri dish from Jammu features meat cooked in mustard oil and flavored with dry mango powder for a tangy and spicy taste

 Khatta meat

Image Source: freepik

Easy-to-make mutton mine cutlets mixed with potatoes and spices, ideal as an appetizer for gathering

Parsi mutton cutlets

Image Source: freepik

A fiery red chili-laden mutton curry from Rajasthan, cooked in mustard oil and spiced with local kachri garnished with coriander and ghee

Rajasthani Laal Maas

Image Source: freepik

A unique dish combining juicy mutton chunks and okra with subtle spices, offering a wholesome meat

Image Source: freepik

Bhindiwala meat

Mutton mince cooked dhaba style with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices, giving a memorable dining experience

Dhabe Da Keema

Image Source: freepik

A classic Kashmiri dish with meat cooked in a mix of browned onions, spices, and yogurt, highlighted by Kashmiri red chilies

 Rogan Josh

Image Source: freepik

 Badami Lamb Korma

Image Source: freepik

A rich mutton korma made with cream, almond paste, yogurt, and spices, offering a flavorful taste for dinner parties

 Kosha Mangsho

Image Source: freepik

A famous Bengali spicy mutton curry with juicy pieces of meat and rich spices often served on special occasions

A royal dish from Awadh features succulent marinated mutton slow-cooked with an array of spices, creating an aromatic and flavorful biryani

Awadhi mutton biryani

Image Source: freepik

