Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 29, 2024
Irresistible Pies Around the World
An American dessert that has a tangy and sweet taste, it’s made from Key lime juice, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk in a graham cracker crust
Key Lime Pie
A decadent British dessert consisting of bananas, toffee, whipped cream, and a buttery biscuit base; you can easily make out from the ingredients that it’ll taste heavenly!
Banoffee Pie
A rich pie filled with pecans, sugar, butter, and eggs, often served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream; it has a crunchy yet creamy taste to it!
Pecan Pie
A classic French upside-down apple pie with caramelized apples and a buttery pastry crust; indeed a haven for your taste buds!
Tarte Tatin
A traditional British dessert, it’s a shortcrust pastry filled with raspberry jam, frangipane, and topped with almonds; imagine the delectable-ness of this regal pie!
Bakewell Tart
A classic, spiced custard pie made with pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, typically enjoyed during the fall season
Pumpkin Pie
It’s also called French Canadian meat pie, basically a savory meat pie typically filled with minced meat and seasoned with spices like cinnamon and cloves
Tourtiere
Pastiera Napoletana
An Italian Easter pie made with cooked wheat, ricotta cheese, eggs, and flavored with citrus zest, it will offer a sweet burst of flavors in your mouth!
Shepherd's Pie
A comforting British savory dish consisting of a layer of minced meat mixed with vegetables, topped with mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown; it’s an addictive meal option!
These Latin American crispy pies can be sweet or savory, with fillings like meats, cheeses, vegetables, or fruits
Empanadas
