Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2024

Irresistible Pies Around the World

An American dessert that has a tangy and sweet taste, it’s made from Key lime juice, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk in a graham cracker crust

 Key Lime Pie 

Image Source: freepik

A decadent British dessert consisting of bananas, toffee, whipped cream, and a buttery biscuit base; you can easily make out from the ingredients that it’ll taste heavenly! 

 Banoffee Pie 

Image Source: freepik

A rich pie filled with pecans, sugar, butter, and eggs, often served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream; it has a crunchy yet creamy taste to it! 

 Pecan Pie 

Image Source: freepik

 A classic French upside-down apple pie with caramelized apples and a buttery pastry crust; indeed a haven for your taste buds! 

Tarte Tatin 

Image Source: freepik

A traditional British dessert, it’s a shortcrust pastry filled with raspberry jam, frangipane, and topped with almonds; imagine the delectable-ness of this regal pie! 

Image Source: freepik

 Bakewell Tart 

A classic, spiced custard pie made with pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar, and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, typically enjoyed during the fall season

Pumpkin Pie

Image Source: freepik

It’s also called French Canadian meat pie, basically a savory meat pie typically filled with minced meat and  seasoned with spices like cinnamon and cloves

Tourtiere

Image Source: freepik

Pastiera Napoletana 

Image Source: freepik

An Italian Easter pie made with cooked wheat, ricotta cheese, eggs, and flavored with citrus zest, it will offer a sweet burst of flavors in your mouth!

Shepherd's Pie 

Image Source: freepik

 A comforting British savory dish consisting of a layer of minced meat mixed with vegetables, topped with mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown; it’s an addictive meal option! 

These Latin American crispy pies can be sweet or savory, with fillings like meats, cheeses, vegetables, or fruits

Empanadas 

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here