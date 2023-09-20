Heading 3
Is mixing foundation & moisturizer good?
It is a makeup essential that helps to achieve even skin tone and cover skin pigmentation
What is Foundation?
What is Moisturizer?
It is used to hydrate and lubricate the skin. Moisturizer, basically, improves the health of the skin
Blending both products and applying them together has several benefits and you can try mixing them together
Is Mixing Them Good?
Benefit #1
A natural glow is more likely to be seen on the face
The pH balance of the face is maintained as the mixture helps in keeping the skin's water content at its optimum level
Benefit #2
Mixing the products together reduces the chances of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in keeping the skin youthful
Benefit #3
Blending moisturizer with foundation reduces the possibilities of the cakey appearance that often shows up following foundation application
Benefit #4
Maintains the accurate release of oil all over the skin
Benefit #5
Makes a noticeable difference in the facial glow and enhances radiance. The mixture of foundation and moisturizer also covers face blemishes
Benefit #6
Apart from moisturizer, sunscreen, face serum, and face powder can also be mixed with foundation to uplift skin tone
What Else To Mix With Foundation?
