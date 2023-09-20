Heading 3

Is mixing foundation & moisturizer good?

It is a makeup essential that helps to achieve even skin tone and cover skin pigmentation

What is Foundation?

What is Moisturizer?

It is used to hydrate and lubricate the skin. Moisturizer, basically, improves the health of the skin

Blending both products and applying them together has several benefits and you can try mixing them together 

Is Mixing Them Good?

Benefit #1

A natural glow is more likely to be seen on the face 

The pH balance of the face is maintained as the mixture helps in keeping the skin's water content at its optimum level

 Benefit #2

Mixing the products together reduces the chances of wrinkles and fine lines. It also helps in keeping the skin youthful

Benefit #3

Blending moisturizer with foundation reduces the possibilities of the cakey appearance that often shows up following foundation application

Benefit #4

Maintains the accurate release of oil all over the skin

 Benefit #5

Makes a noticeable difference in the facial glow and enhances radiance. The mixture of foundation and moisturizer also covers face blemishes

Benefit #6

Apart from moisturizer, sunscreen, face serum, and face powder can also be mixed with foundation to uplift skin tone

What Else To Mix With Foundation? 

