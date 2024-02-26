Heading 3
Jackfruit dishes to try
Tender jackfruit cooked in BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun with coleslaw for a vegan twist on a classic favorite
Jackfruit Sandwiches
Fragrant spices and coconut milk infused tender jackfruit chunks in this flavorful curry, perfectly served over steamed rice
Jackfruit Curry
Seasoned jackfruit filling nestled in warm tortillas with fresh toppings like salsa, avocado, and cilantro for a tasty taco
Jackfruit Tacos
Juicy jackfruit patties seasoned and grilled to perfection, served on a bun with your favorite burger
Jackfruit Burgers
Stir-fried jackfruit with an assortment of crisp vegetables and savory sauce, served over noodles or rice for a quick and nutritious dinner
Jackfruit Stir-Fry
A seafood-inspired delight made with shredded jackfruit, breadcrumbs, and seasoning, pan-fried until golden brown and served with a tangy sauce
Jackfruit "Crab" Cakes
A creative take on pizza topped with tender jackfruit pieces, marinara sauce, vegan cheese, and your favorite veggies
Jackfruit Pizza
Creamy dairy-free ice cream made with ripe jackfruit puree, coconut milk, and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup for a refreshing treat
Jackfruit Ice Cream
Jackfruit Vegan Sushi Rolls
Vegan sushi rolls filled with seasoned jackfruit, avocado, cucumber, and carrots, wrapped in nori seaweed and served with soy sauce and wasabi for dipping
Tender jackfruit strips marinated in smoky BBQ sauce, baked or grilled to perfection
Jackfruit BBQ Ribs
