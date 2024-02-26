Heading 3

Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Jackfruit dishes to try

Tender jackfruit cooked in BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun with coleslaw for a vegan twist on a classic favorite 

Jackfruit Sandwiches

Fragrant spices and coconut milk infused tender jackfruit chunks in this flavorful curry, perfectly served over steamed rice

Jackfruit Curry

Seasoned jackfruit filling nestled in warm tortillas with fresh toppings like salsa, avocado, and cilantro for a tasty taco

Jackfruit Tacos

Juicy jackfruit patties seasoned and grilled to perfection, served on a bun with your favorite burger

Jackfruit Burgers

Stir-fried jackfruit with an assortment of crisp vegetables and savory sauce, served over noodles or rice for a quick and nutritious dinner

Jackfruit Stir-Fry

A seafood-inspired delight made with shredded jackfruit, breadcrumbs, and seasoning, pan-fried until golden brown and served with a tangy sauce

Jackfruit "Crab" Cakes

A creative take on pizza topped with tender jackfruit pieces, marinara sauce, vegan cheese, and your favorite veggies

Jackfruit Pizza

Creamy dairy-free ice cream made with ripe jackfruit puree, coconut milk, and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup for a refreshing treat

Jackfruit Ice Cream

Jackfruit Vegan Sushi Rolls

Vegan sushi rolls filled with seasoned jackfruit, avocado, cucumber, and carrots, wrapped in nori seaweed and served with soy sauce and wasabi for dipping

Tender jackfruit strips marinated in smoky BBQ sauce, baked or grilled to perfection

Jackfruit BBQ Ribs

