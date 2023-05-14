Heading 3

MAY 14, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Daily Diet 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram 

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her daily diet secret 

Jacqueline Fernandez’s diet plan

She often shares tips and secrets for staying fit to motivate her fans 

Tips to motivate her fans

From breakfast to dinner, the actress shares her daily diet and what she does to stay fit 

Daily diet 

She tries to work out as much as she can in the morning. She drinks a lot of water and eats a healthy breakfast 

Morning ritual 

Whenever she has a beach song, the actress controls her carbs and does intense workouts 

Controls carb

When she is on routine, she has her last meal at around 7 or 8 pm and when off-routine, the actress has her last meal at around 9 pm 

Last meal time 

Jacqueline Fernande said that her favorite meal is breakfast. She has granola, peanut butter, a smoothie and pancakes 

Favorite meal of the day 

The actress said, “It’s okay to cheat from time to time. I’m no diet angel myself but you need to be aware of when you are cheating”

How often does she cheat?

Her favorite cheat meals are pizza, croissants, and pastries 

Favorite cheat meal

She loves stuff like quinoa, green veggies, proteins, and green beans. Her dinner is almost the same as lunch. She likes to compliment her dinner with a soup 

Lunch & dinner 

She said that she drinks a lot of water which helps her maintain glowing skin. She eats fruits like oranges, berries, etc 

Secret behind glowing skin

