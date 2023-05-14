MAY 14, 2023
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Daily Diet
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her daily diet secret
Jacqueline Fernandez’s diet plan
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She often shares tips and secrets for staying fit to motivate her fans
Tips to motivate her fans
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
From breakfast to dinner, the actress shares her daily diet and what she does to stay fit
Daily diet
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She tries to work out as much as she can in the morning. She drinks a lot of water and eats a healthy breakfast
Morning ritual
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Whenever she has a beach song, the actress controls her carbs and does intense workouts
Controls carb
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
When she is on routine, she has her last meal at around 7 or 8 pm and when off-routine, the actress has her last meal at around 9 pm
Last meal time
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernande said that her favorite meal is breakfast. She has granola, peanut butter, a smoothie and pancakes
Favorite meal of the day
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress said, “It’s okay to cheat from time to time. I’m no diet angel myself but you need to be aware of when you are cheating”
How often does she cheat?
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Her favorite cheat meals are pizza, croissants, and pastries
Favorite cheat meal
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She loves stuff like quinoa, green veggies, proteins, and green beans. Her dinner is almost the same as lunch. She likes to compliment her dinner with a soup
Lunch & dinner
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She said that she drinks a lot of water which helps her maintain glowing skin. She eats fruits like oranges, berries, etc
Secret behind glowing skin
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.