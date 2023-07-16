Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 16, 2023
Jacqueline-Kareena: Weight loss tips by Celebs
The actor consumes egg white omelette as snacks in his diet
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's instagram
The actress prefers to eat simple meals with ghee as it contains good fat and helps burn stubborn fat
Image: Kareena Kapoor's instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Alia Bhatt follows the 16:8 guideline of intermittent fasting alongside vegetarian food
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's instagram
The actress consumes detox water with lemon and honey in the morning. Additionally, she prefers home-cooked food to fad diets
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora's instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's instagram
The actress consumes ghee coffee first thing in the morning for weight loss
Image: Deepika Padukone's instagram
Deepika Padukone
The actress maintains her shape by eating small meals every two hours. Additionally, she eats a lot of fruits as well
The actor focuses on gaining protein through his meals. He also practices martial arts to keep his body fit
Vidyut Jammwal
Image: Vidyut Jammwal's instagram
Bipasha Basu likes to drink coconut water to help her stay hydrated and detoxify her body
Bipasha Basu
Image: Bipasha Basu's instagram
Huma Qureshi
Image: Huma Qureshi's instagram
The actress likes to consume oats with almond milk to start off her day
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez
The actress makes sure to eat her last meal before 7 pm to achieve a toned body
Jacqueline Fernandes
