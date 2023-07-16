Heading 3

JULY 16, 2023

Jacqueline-Kareena: Weight loss tips by Celebs

The actor consumes egg white omelette as snacks in his diet

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's instagram

The actress prefers to eat simple meals with ghee as it contains good fat and helps burn stubborn fat

Image: Kareena Kapoor's instagram

Kareena Kapoor 

Alia Bhatt follows the 16:8 guideline of intermittent fasting alongside vegetarian food

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt's instagram

The actress consumes detox water with lemon and honey in the morning. Additionally, she prefers home-cooked food to fad diets

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora's instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's instagram

The actress consumes ghee coffee first thing in the morning for weight loss

Image: Deepika Padukone's instagram

Deepika Padukone

The actress maintains her shape by eating small meals every two hours. Additionally, she eats a lot of fruits as well

The actor focuses on gaining protein through his meals. He also practices martial arts to keep his body fit

Vidyut Jammwal

Image: Vidyut Jammwal's instagram

Bipasha Basu likes to drink coconut water to help her stay hydrated and detoxify her body

Bipasha Basu

Image:  Bipasha Basu's instagram

Huma Qureshi

Image:  Huma Qureshi's instagram

The actress likes to consume oats with almond milk to start off her day

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress makes sure to eat her last meal before 7 pm to achieve a toned body

Jacqueline Fernandes 

