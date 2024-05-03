Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

Jain Foodies? 10 recipes for you

Creamy and tangy pasta combining the goodness of white and red sauces, perfect to try without onion and garlic

Jain Pink Sauce Pasta

Aromatic and spicy curry filled with veggies and coconut milk, following Jain dietary rules, served with steamed rice

Jain Thai Green Curry

Flavorful tomato-based rice loaded with veggies perfect for no onion no garlic foodies, offering a tasty one-pot meal 

Jain Mexican rice

Skip onions and garlic, and prepare this Indo-Chinese dish featuring noodles, veggies, and Jain sauces

Jain Hakka Noodle

Prepare this Mumbai’s favorite street food by replacing Potato in Bhaji with Raw Banana and peas, perfect for Jain food lovers

Jain Pav Bhaji

Prepare this creamy and cheesy white sauce pasta by sauteeing veggies like capsicum, olives, and broccoli and ignoring garlic, making it a comforting dinner option

Jain White Sauce Pasta

Instead of using Potatoes as filling use raw banana in Bread toast, offering the almost same flavorful experience

Jain Bread toast

Jain Vada Pav

This famous street food snack is prepared Jain-friendly with raw bananas, offering the delicious evening snack option

Chili paneer paratha

Try this healthy paratha filled with spicy paneer, following the Jain food instructions, and suitable for a satisfactory meal

Prepare this sweet, tangy, and spicy snack avoiding onion and garlic, perfect for satisfying your snack or dinner time hunger

Jain Dabeli

