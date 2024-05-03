Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
Jain Foodies? 10 recipes for you
Creamy and tangy pasta combining the goodness of white and red sauces, perfect to try without onion and garlic
Jain Pink Sauce Pasta
Image Source: freepik
Aromatic and spicy curry filled with veggies and coconut milk, following Jain dietary rules, served with steamed rice
Jain Thai Green Curry
Image Source: freepik
Flavorful tomato-based rice loaded with veggies perfect for no onion no garlic foodies, offering a tasty one-pot meal
Jain Mexican rice
Image Source: freepik
Skip onions and garlic, and prepare this Indo-Chinese dish featuring noodles, veggies, and Jain sauces
Jain Hakka Noodle
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this Mumbai’s favorite street food by replacing Potato in Bhaji with Raw Banana and peas, perfect for Jain food lovers
Image Source: freepik
Jain Pav Bhaji
Prepare this creamy and cheesy white sauce pasta by sauteeing veggies like capsicum, olives, and broccoli and ignoring garlic, making it a comforting dinner option
Jain White Sauce Pasta
Image Source: freepik
Instead of using Potatoes as filling use raw banana in Bread toast, offering the almost same flavorful experience
Jain Bread toast
Image Source: freepik
Jain Vada Pav
Image Source: freepik
This famous street food snack is prepared Jain-friendly with raw bananas, offering the delicious evening snack option
Chili paneer paratha
Image Source: freepik
Try this healthy paratha filled with spicy paneer, following the Jain food instructions, and suitable for a satisfactory meal
Prepare this sweet, tangy, and spicy snack avoiding onion and garlic, perfect for satisfying your snack or dinner time hunger
Jain Dabeli
Image Source: freepik
