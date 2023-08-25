Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 25, 2023

Janhvi-Ananya: Actresses beauty secrets

Image:Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Deepika follows a Cleansing Toning Moisturizing (CTM) routine before bed and makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day

Deepika Padukone

The actress uses besan as her glow booster and washes her face with Ubtan made of besan turmeric and milk

Image: Aishwarya Rai's Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

Her favorite pack consists of sandalwood, with two drops of vitamin E oil and some turmeric

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

This actress swears by her homemade mask made of honey, yogurt, and turmeric

Image: Tara Suraria's Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina dunks her face in ice-cold water which helps debloat and brighten her skin

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress applies leftover fruits on her face for better skin

Sara Ali Khan exfoliates her skin using almonds. She applies a paste of almonds for skin glow

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

The actress applies fresh tomato paste on her skin to remove tan

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya Panday loves to use rose water on her skin as it keeps her skin moist

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

The actress likes to drink coconut water as she believes in glowing from within

Shilpa Shetty

Image : Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

