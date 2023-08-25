Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
Janhvi-Ananya: Actresses beauty secrets
Image:Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika follows a Cleansing Toning Moisturizing (CTM) routine before bed and makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day
Deepika Padukone
The actress uses besan as her glow booster and washes her face with Ubtan made of besan turmeric and milk
Image: Aishwarya Rai's Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Her favorite pack consists of sandalwood, with two drops of vitamin E oil and some turmeric
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
This actress swears by her homemade mask made of honey, yogurt, and turmeric
Image: Tara Suraria's Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Katrina dunks her face in ice-cold water which helps debloat and brighten her skin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The actress applies leftover fruits on her face for better skin
Sara Ali Khan exfoliates her skin using almonds. She applies a paste of almonds for skin glow
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
The actress applies fresh tomato paste on her skin to remove tan
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya Panday loves to use rose water on her skin as it keeps her skin moist
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
The actress likes to drink coconut water as she believes in glowing from within
Shilpa Shetty
Image : Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Times of India
information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.