RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
Nov 22, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor’s New York & LA Diaries
LIFESTYLE
Janhvi made her first halt in New York and uploaded a string of pictures
New York
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
She added autumnal tones to the city, dressed in a simple beige outfit
Autumnal Tones
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The pretty skies and autumn leaves were complementing her attire
Pretty Skies
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
We can legit see Janhvi’s happiness as she posed in wet hair and a bathrobe
Relaxing Sesh
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi was also accompanied on the trip by one of her close friends
Travel Buddies
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi visited a museum in a beige ribbed bodycon sweater dress
Muse In A Museum
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Her latest stop was Los Angeles and she shared pictures from her day out in LA
Los Angeles
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The actress enjoyed a hot cup of rainbow coffee while she was in LA
Rainbow Coffee
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi wore a classic black dress with matching high-rise boots
Winter Fashion
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The actress opted for rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip gloss
Rosy Cheeks
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi did not miss an opportunity to goof around on the streets of LA
Goofing Around
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
