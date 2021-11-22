RISHIKA SHAH

Janhvi Kapoor’s New York & LA Diaries

Janhvi made her first halt in New York and uploaded a string of pictures

New York

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

She added autumnal tones to the city, dressed in a simple beige outfit

Autumnal Tones

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

The pretty skies and autumn leaves were complementing her attire

Pretty Skies

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

We can legit see Janhvi’s happiness as she posed in wet hair and a bathrobe

Relaxing Sesh

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Janhvi was also accompanied on the trip by one of her close friends

Travel Buddies

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Janhvi visited a museum in a beige ribbed bodycon sweater dress

Muse In A Museum

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Her latest stop was Los Angeles and she shared pictures from her day out in LA

Los Angeles

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

The actress enjoyed a hot cup of rainbow coffee while she was in LA

Rainbow Coffee

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Janhvi wore a classic black dress with matching high-rise boots

Winter Fashion

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

The actress opted for rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip gloss

Rosy Cheeks

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Janhvi did not miss an opportunity to goof around on the streets of LA

Goofing Around

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

