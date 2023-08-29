Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 29, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor's at-home glute exercises
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and follows a workout routine to maintain her body
Janhvi's fitness routine
Let's take a look at her glute training routine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Glute training
The celebrity trainer took to Instagram to share the exercises that Jahnvi does when she can't make it to the studio
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Namratha Purohit shares her workout
They help combat lower back pain, improve posture and core strength
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Hip lifts
Donkey kick
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This exercise targets the glutes, and lower back. It also improves lower back stability
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Side kick kneeling-single leg lift
This exercise focuses on your outer thighs. It promotes balance and improves strength
This variation of the hip lift focuses on one side of your body at a time
Single-leg hip lift
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This exercises requires a resistance band and helps work your glutes
Kickback with resistance band
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Perfect while travelling
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
These exercises are perfect for travelling or while away from home
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
It is important to do at least 15-20 reps and 2-4 sets for each exercises
Reps and props
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Vogue
Information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.