Nanditha Gururaj

AUGUST 29, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's at-home glute exercises

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and follows a workout routine to maintain her body

Janhvi's fitness routine

Let's take a look at her glute training routine

Glute training

The celebrity trainer took to Instagram to share the exercises that Jahnvi does when she can't make it to the studio

Namratha Purohit shares her workout

They help combat lower back pain, improve posture and core strength 

Hip lifts

Donkey kick

This exercise targets the glutes, and lower back. It also improves lower back stability

Side kick kneeling-single leg lift

This exercise focuses on your outer thighs. It promotes balance and improves strength

This variation of the hip lift focuses on one side of your body at a time

Single-leg hip lift

This exercises requires a resistance band and helps work your glutes 

Kickback with resistance band

Perfect while travelling

These exercises are perfect for travelling or while away from home

It is important to do at least 15-20 reps and 2-4 sets for each exercises

Reps and props

