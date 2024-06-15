Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor's Beauty and Wellness Tips
Janhvi Kapoor swears by her rose-pink lips and loves highlighting her natural beauty spot, ensuring a glamorous look
Stick to natural
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Ditch the usual black and brown! Janhvi’s secret to brighter eyes is colored eyeliners like blue, green, and purple
Try colored eyeliner
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
For that enviable glow, mix radiant-finish foundation with a highlighter that matches your skin tone
Dewy base
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Embrace Janhvi’s brow game by filling and brushing your brows to add fullness, giving your face a perfectly framed look
Bold brows
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Highlighter is Janhvi’s must-have. She loves the intense glow on her cheekbones and the subtle shine on her nose and forehead
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Highlighter
Why stick to the usual? Janhvi's experiments with hairstyles show that trying different hairstyles can make a statement
Trendy hairstyles
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Janhvi loves single-color manicures in bright shades like neon green or deep purple, matching them perfectly with her outfits
Bold nail colors
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Simple at-home remedies like honey, leftover fruit, and malai are Janhvi’s go-to for clear skin
Homemade skin care
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Hair care
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
Janhvi’s luscious locks get the royal treatment with food-based masks and regular oil massages, for healthy and shiny hair
Janhvi keeps herself fit with fun pilates and dance workouts, following her trainer’s guidance
Enjoy workouts
Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram
