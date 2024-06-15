Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor's Beauty and Wellness Tips

Janhvi Kapoor swears by her rose-pink lips and loves highlighting her natural beauty spot, ensuring a glamorous look

Stick to natural

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Ditch the usual black and brown! Janhvi’s secret to brighter eyes is colored eyeliners like blue, green, and purple

Try colored eyeliner

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

For that enviable glow, mix radiant-finish foundation with a highlighter that matches your skin tone

Dewy base

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Embrace Janhvi’s brow game by filling and brushing your brows to add fullness, giving your face a perfectly framed look

Bold brows

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Highlighter is Janhvi’s must-have. She loves the intense glow on her cheekbones and the subtle shine on her nose and forehead

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Highlighter

Why stick to the usual? Janhvi's experiments with hairstyles show that trying different hairstyles can make a statement

Trendy hairstyles

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Janhvi loves single-color manicures in bright shades like neon green or deep purple, matching them perfectly with her outfits

Bold nail colors

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Simple at-home remedies like honey, leftover fruit, and malai are Janhvi’s go-to for clear skin

Homemade skin care

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Hair care

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

Janhvi’s luscious locks get the royal treatment with food-based masks and regular oil massages, for healthy and shiny hair

Janhvi keeps herself fit with fun pilates and dance workouts, following her trainer’s guidance 

Enjoy workouts

Image Source: janhvikapoor instagram

