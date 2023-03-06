Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 06, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor’s DIY Beauty Secrets 

Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor is a pure beauty inspiration

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s Beauty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty secrets do not include any strict rules or heavy ingredients

Beauty Secrets

Janhvi Kapoor has one main secret among several heirloom secrets that give her flawless skin and hair

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Main Secret

Janhvi Kapoor’s hair care ingredients can be found right at your kitchen. Check out the next slides

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Where To Find Ingredients

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

DIY Hair Oil

Janhvi Kapoor uses a special DIY hair oil that makes her hair shiny and strong 

All credit goes to Janhvi’s mother Sridevi behind her lustrous hair

Image: Pinkvilla 

Home Remedies

Janhvi applies a homemade hair oil that late actress Sridevi used to make. It contains three ingredients

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ingredients

The oil can be made by mixing any carrier oil with dried flowers and amla (gooseberry)

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

How To Make

This DIY hair oil helps in making the tresses strong and voluminous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Benefits

To make your hair strong and healthy, use this hair oil by mixing coconut oil with dried flowers and amla and see the magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Try It Out

