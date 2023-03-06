MAR 06, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s DIY Beauty Secrets
Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Janhvi Kapoor is a pure beauty inspiration
Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty secrets do not include any strict rules or heavy ingredients
Janhvi Kapoor has one main secret among several heirloom secrets that give her flawless skin and hair
Janhvi Kapoor’s hair care ingredients can be found right at your kitchen. Check out the next slides
Janhvi Kapoor uses a special DIY hair oil that makes her hair shiny and strong
All credit goes to Janhvi’s mother Sridevi behind her lustrous hair
Janhvi applies a homemade hair oil that late actress Sridevi used to make. It contains three ingredients
The oil can be made by mixing any carrier oil with dried flowers and amla (gooseberry)
This DIY hair oil helps in making the tresses strong and voluminous
To make your hair strong and healthy, use this hair oil by mixing coconut oil with dried flowers and amla and see the magic
