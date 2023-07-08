Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUly 08, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor's DIY face pack
Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer
Family Background
Janhvi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Industry and has a gorgeous and radiant skin
Skincare
Janhvi makes a DIY face pack to get a glowing skin
Face Pack
Ingredients
The pack consists of honey, curd, and banana
Process
Take curd, honey, and mashed banana and mix them thoroughly
Apply the paste all over your face using a brush or your gentle fingers. Let the mask rest for 5-7 mins and take it off
Application
After some time, rinse it off with cold water and dab on some moisturizer
Removal
Benefits
The pack has honey and curd which is nourishing and suitable for dry skin
Janhvi will be seen in the film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan
Workfront
