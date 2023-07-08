Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

 Janhvi Kapoor's DIY face pack 

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram


Family Background

Janhvi is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Industry and has a gorgeous and radiant skin

Skincare

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi makes a DIY face pack to get a glowing skin

Face Pack

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The pack consists of honey, curd, and banana

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Process

Take curd, honey, and mashed banana and mix them thoroughly

Apply the paste all over your face using a brush or your gentle fingers. Let the mask rest for 5-7 mins and take it off

Application

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

After some time, rinse it off with cold water and dab on some moisturizer

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Removal

Benefits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The pack has honey and curd which is nourishing and suitable for dry skin 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi will be seen in the film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan

Workfront

