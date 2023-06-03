JUNE 03, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor's DIY hair pack
Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' starring Ishaan Khattar
Janhvi Kapoor
The actor has a filmy background and is daughter of the well known actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor
Family Background
Janhvi is super active on social media and would share her beauty tips with fans
Social Media
The Mili actress has long and lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her DIY hair pack
Luscious Hair
Janhvi has a simple and effective hair care routine and the pack is very effective if you're suffering from hair issues
Hair Pack
The DIY hair pack has 4 ingredients- 1 egg, honey, yogurt and coconut milk
Ingredients
Beat the egg in bowl and add the rest of ingredients to make a paste
Process
Apply the pack to the scalp and hair. Don't miss the ends. Leave the hair mask on for 30 mins and wash it off
The pack is hydrating and provides nourishment to the scalp making the follicles strong and hair look shiny
Benefits
The actor is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan
Work-front
