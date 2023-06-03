Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

JUNE 03, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's DIY hair pack

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' starring Ishaan Khattar

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor has a filmy background and is daughter of the well known actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor

Family Background

Janhvi is super active on social media and would share her beauty tips with fans

Social Media

The Mili actress has long and lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her DIY hair pack

Luscious Hair

Janhvi has a simple and effective hair care routine and the pack is very effective if you're suffering from hair issues

Hair Pack

The DIY hair pack has 4 ingredients- 1 egg, honey, yogurt and coconut milk

Ingredients

Beat the egg in bowl and add the rest of ingredients to make a paste

Process

Apply the pack to the scalp and hair. Don't miss the ends. Leave the hair mask on for 30 mins and wash it off

Pumpkin seeds

The pack is hydrating and provides nourishment to the scalp making the follicles strong and hair look shiny

Benefits

The actor is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan

Work-front

