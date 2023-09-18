Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s fav skincare ingredients 

Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate source of beauty inspiration with stunning skin and pretty features

When it comes to caring for her skin, the Dhadak actress, a self-proclaimed skincare lover, is extremely picky

Janhvi frequently uses ingredients from her kitchen cabinet to get that stunning glow

Here’s a list of all-natural products that are a part of Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty regimen 

Malai

For dry skin, malai (milk cream) is a fantastic natural remedy. It gently exfoliates and deeply moisturizes, leaving your skin nourished and rejuvenated. To tackle pigmentation, you can combine malai with Haldi, besan, or lemon juice

Consumption of fruits in the diet and skincare routine helps to prevent the signs of aging. Treatments for pigmentation, acne scars, and other skin issues include the use of fruits like banana, lemon, and papaya

The diva depends on glycerine which is an excellent element to include in your skincare routine to help improve your skin’s protective layer and infuse the skin with moisture

Yogurt is a remarkable product and Janhvi Kapoor's favorite ingredient which has numerous skin-friendly properties

Janhvi mixes some rosewater with glycerine and applies the solution to the skin before sleeping

Honey is Janhvi's go-to skincare ingredient which results in a thorough cleansing of the skin

