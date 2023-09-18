Janhvi Kapoor’s fav skincare ingredients 

Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate source of beauty inspiration with stunning skin and pretty features
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Beauty inspiration
When it comes to caring for her skin, the Dhadak actress, a self-proclaimed skincare lover, is extremely picky
Self-proclaimed
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Fav ingredients
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi frequently uses ingredients from her kitchen cabinet to get that stunning glow
Here’s a list of all-natural products that are a part of Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty regimen
Check it out
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Malai
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
For dry skin, malai (milk cream) is a fantastic natural remedy. It gently exfoliates and deeply moisturizes, leaving your skin nourished and rejuvenated. To tackle pigmentation, you can combine malai with Haldi, besan, or lemon juice
Consumption of fruits in the diet and skincare routine helps to prevent the signs of aging. Treatments for pigmentation, acne scars, and other skin issues include the use of fruits like banana, lemon, and papaya
Fruits
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The diva depends on glycerine which is an excellent element to include in your skincare routine to help improve your skin’s protective layer and infuse the skin with moisture
Glycerine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Yogurt is a remarkable product and Janhvi Kapoor's favorite ingredient which has numerous skin-friendly properties
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Yogurt
Janhvi mixes some rosewater with glycerine and applies the solution to the skin before sleeping
Rosewater
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Honey is Janhvi's go-to skincare ingredient which results in a thorough cleansing of the skin