Janhvi Kapoor's golden girl makeup
Lessons in evening glam from Janhvi Kapoor, and you too can take notes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Lesson
Janhvi Kapoor’s makeup screams expensive and is a total party look
Glam
Step-by-step
Here’s a breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor’s scintillating beauty look
Begin with a thorough skin prep. Indulge in a CTM routine
Skin Check
Prime & Conceal
Apply a makeup primer and blend matte foundation on your face and neck. Apply a lightweight concealer on areas that need more coverage. Set your base with a setting spray
Groom your eyebrows by using brow pencil to draw in hair-like strokes and then a spoolie to blend the pigment. Add a finishing touch with brow mascara
Wonder Brow
Start with a warm base using creamy brown eyeshadow, then add a pop of gold shimmer. Finish with black kohl for defined lash lines. Gorgeous!
Gold Spot
Blend shimmer bronzer on hairline and jawline, then add a red cream blush on cheeks. Highlight cheekbones, temples, brow bones, chin, and nose bridge
Glow Nation
Exfoliate your lips with a scrub and moisturize with a lip balm. Outline your pout with a spicy brown lip liner and blend in a dusted rose lipstick with soft shimmer particles
Lip Talk
Don’t miss out on rocking this Janhvi Kapoor approved glam
Hence Proved
