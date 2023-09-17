Heading 3

Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 17, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's golden girl makeup

Lessons in evening glam from Janhvi Kapoor, and you too can take notes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Lesson

Janhvi Kapoor’s makeup screams expensive and is a total party look

Glam

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Step-by-step

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Here’s a breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor’s scintillating beauty look

Begin with a thorough skin prep. Indulge in a CTM routine

Skin Check

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Prime & Conceal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Apply a makeup primer and blend matte foundation on your face and neck. Apply a lightweight concealer on areas that need more coverage. Set your base with a setting spray

Groom your eyebrows by using brow pencil to draw in hair-like strokes and then a spoolie to blend the pigment. Add a finishing touch with brow mascara 

Wonder Brow

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Start with a warm base using creamy brown eyeshadow, then add a pop of gold shimmer. Finish with black kohl for defined lash lines. Gorgeous! 

Gold Spot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Blend shimmer bronzer on hairline and jawline, then add a red cream blush on cheeks. Highlight cheekbones, temples, brow bones, chin, and nose bridge


Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Glow Nation

Exfoliate your lips with a scrub and moisturize  with a lip balm. Outline your pout with a spicy brown lip liner and blend in a dusted rose lipstick with soft shimmer particles

Lip Talk

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Don’t miss out on rocking this Janhvi Kapoor approved glam

Hence Proved

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

