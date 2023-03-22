MAR 22, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s Post Workout Meal
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and often shares her gym trainings on social media
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Fitness Freak
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is a conscious eater. Her post workout meal of Ragi Sweet Potato Paratha is proof. Check out the recipe
Post Workout Meal
For this you need ½ cup ragi flour, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp wheat flour, 2 boiled sweet potatoes, 20 ml water, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 1 green chili, salt to taste, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp lemon juice, and flour dust
Image: Pexels
Ingredients
Image: Pexels
Step #1
Image: Pexels
Step #2
Add salt, coriander powder, green chili, cumin powder, lemon juice and combine them well
Knead a soft dough of ragi flour, wheat flour, and oil while using enough water
Image: Pexels
Step #3
Now divide the dough into 6-8 small balls
Image: Pexels
Step #4
Stuff each ball with 1 tbsp of sweet potato stuffing
Image: Pexels
Step #5
Roll out thin parathas using a rolling pin and flour dust
Image: Pexels
Step #6
Cook the parathas on a tawa using oil and serve hot with curd
Image: Pexels
Step #7
