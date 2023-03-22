Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment 

MAR 22, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor’s Post Workout Meal 

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and often shares her gym trainings on social media

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Fitness Freak

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress is a conscious eater. Her post workout meal of Ragi Sweet Potato Paratha is proof. Check out the recipe

Post Workout Meal 

For this you need ½ cup ragi flour, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp wheat flour, 2 boiled sweet potatoes, 20 ml water, 1 tsp coriander leaves, 1 green chili, salt to taste, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp lemon juice, and flour dust 

Image: Pexels

Ingredients 

Image: Pexels 

Step #1

Image: Pexels 

Step #2

Add salt, coriander powder, green chili, cumin powder, lemon juice and combine them well 

Knead a soft dough of ragi flour, wheat flour, and oil while using enough water

Image: Pexels 

Step #3

Now divide the dough into 6-8 small balls 

Image: Pexels 

Step #4

Stuff each ball with 1 tbsp of sweet potato stuffing 

Image: Pexels 

Step #5

Roll out thin parathas using a rolling pin and flour dust 

Image: Pexels 

Step #6

Cook the parathas on a tawa using oil and serve hot with curd 

Image: Pexels 

Step #7

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here