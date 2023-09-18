Janhvi Kapoor’s Rosy Makeup Look

Janhvi Kapoor has presented yet another stunning beauty look and we are mesmerised by her glow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Beauty look
If you want to achieve Janhvi's makeup look for yourself, you've got to check out this amazing makeup tutorial
Tutorial
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Prep Your Skin
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Cleanse, tone, and moisturise your skin and then apply a matte makeup primer to blur out pores, prevent excess sebum from ruining your makeup, and providing longevity to your base
For a soft matte glow, apply concealer on areas like the contours of the nose and mouth, as well as the under-eye area. Choose a concealer that won't crack or crease
Try A Light Base
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi’s look calls for well-groomed brows that look fluffy and neat. Go in with a brow pomade to fill in any gaps and blend it with a spoolie brush that will also tame your brow hair
Groom The Brows
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's eye makeup is one of the best things about this look. Apply contour or brown blush on your lids, blend well. Swipe on rose gold highlighter with fingers for intense color
Highlight Those Lids
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
No eye makeup is complete without mascara. Tightline your lashlines with a kajal pencil as this will make your lashes look naturally thicker and go in with two coats of waterproof mascara
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Don’t Forget Mascara
Choose a cream blush that flatters your skin tone. Apply warm-toned blush on your cheekbones and nose to get Janhvi’s look
Time For Blush
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
To achieve Janhvi's dusty rose lips, outline your lips with a brown lip pencil, then soften the lines with a lip brush. Finally, dab on a dusty rose lipstick, blending it out for a soft and rosy lip effect
Create Blurry Rose Lips
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This rosy makeup tutorial will help you emulate that romantic vibe just like Janhvi Kapoor. Go on and try it out right now