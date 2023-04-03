APRIL 03, 2023

Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s spicy noodles recipe

While promoting her film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi revealed that she loves cooking and made a lot of dishes during the lockdown

Love for cooking

During the interview, she shared her spicy and cheese noodle recipe inspired by Korean noodles

Korean-Inspired

She started by chopping and peeling off onions, followed by tomatoes and capsicum

Step 1

She took a pan and added some olive oil and once it was hot, she put the chopped onions into the pan

Step 2

Step 3

After the onions turned golden brown, she added tomatoes and capsicum to the pan

Add some chilli oil to it and keep the vegetables aside on a plate once they are sauteed

Step 4

In the same pan boil water and cook Maggie noodles

Step 5

Add Maggie masala, chilli flakes and paprika to the same pan

Step 6

Add the chilli oil and sauteed vegetables back to the pan

Step 7

Add any choice of cheese and mix well

Step 8

