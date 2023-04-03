APRIL 03, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s spicy noodles recipe
While promoting her film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi revealed that she loves cooking and made a lot of dishes during the lockdown
During the interview, she shared her spicy and cheese noodle recipe inspired by Korean noodles
She started by chopping and peeling off onions, followed by tomatoes and capsicum
She took a pan and added some olive oil and once it was hot, she put the chopped onions into the pan
After the onions turned golden brown, she added tomatoes and capsicum to the pan
Add some chilli oil to it and keep the vegetables aside on a plate once they are sauteed
In the same pan boil water and cook Maggie noodles
Add Maggie masala, chilli flakes and paprika to the same pan
Add the chilli oil and sauteed vegetables back to the pan
Add any choice of cheese and mix well
