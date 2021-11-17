Nov 17, 2021

Janhvi & Khushi: The best travel mates

Author: Akshat Sundrani

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently took a vacation to Dubai and had the best time

(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Dubai vacay

The Kapoor sisters look fresh as a daisy here, posing in the lap of nature around Himachal Pradesh's majestic mountains

Lap of nature

(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Here the two are all smiles, hanging out in a foreign land

Living every moment

(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Shops together

The Kapoor sisters go all stylish as they head out for shopping during their New York vacation

(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor exudes confidence while indulging in a water adventure in Dubai

Water sports

(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

This adorable picture is a throwback from their vacation in Nobu, Malibu, shared by Khushi, and she captioned it "love you sometimes."

Malibu

(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)

The duo look absolutely stunning as they embark on an ATV ride in the breathtaking Dubai desert

Adventure

(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

The Kapoor sisters pose in the twilight hour at a beach in Dubai for a postcard picture

Postcard picture

(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

