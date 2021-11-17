Nov 17, 2021
Entertainment
Janhvi & Khushi: The best travel mates
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently took a vacation to Dubai and had the best time(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Dubai vacay
The Kapoor sisters look fresh as a daisy here, posing in the lap of nature around Himachal Pradesh's majestic mountains
Lap of nature(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Here the two are all smiles, hanging out in a foreign land
Living every moment(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Shops together
The Kapoor sisters go all stylish as they head out for shopping during their New York vacation(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor exudes confidence while indulging in a water adventure in Dubai
Water sports(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
This adorable picture is a throwback from their vacation in Nobu, Malibu, shared by Khushi, and she captioned it "love you sometimes."
Malibu(source- Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
The duo look absolutely stunning as they embark on an ATV ride in the breathtaking Dubai desert
Adventure(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The Kapoor sisters pose in the twilight hour at a beach in Dubai for a postcard picture
Postcard picture(source- Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading:
Deepika Padukone's colourblocked looks