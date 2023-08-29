pinkvilla
August 29, 2023
Janhvi-Kriti: Glitter eye makeup looks
Tamannaah Bhatia
Eyes are the best feature to highlight. We can’t agree more as Tamannaah Bhatia rakes up a storm in this pink glittery eye makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram
Kriti Sanon
When it comes to Kriti Sanon, there is no such thing as too much shimmer. Here, she goes for emerald green eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Well, all gold is not glitter, but this one is! Nushrratt Bharuccha dials up the drama with this glossy gold glitter eyeshadow look with loads of mascara over the lashes
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Malaika Arora
If you have been thinking all this while on how to match your eyeshadow with the outfit. Take cues from Malaika Arora to nail the look with metallic glitters!
Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram
Mouni Roy
Punctuate lots of glitz and glam by striking this gold and black smokey eye makeup that looks like Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram
Huma Qureshi
Opt for Huma Qureshi’s soft gold lids look with a tinge of earthy tones on your palette; complete it off with red bold lips
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha looks a million bucks in this silver glitter lid with a hint of blue at the inner corners of the eyes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
For this glistening eye makeup, look like Janhvi Kapoor, dab on some primer over your lids and smear it with a silver-milled glitter pigment
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This one is just fit for the festive gleam. Madhuri Dixit nails the smokey eye makeup look topped with oodles of mascara
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Pleasing Purple! Make things interesting by sporting these purple undertones on your lids like Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
