Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 29, 2023

Janhvi-Kriti: Glitter eye makeup looks 

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Eyes are the best feature to highlight. We can’t agree more as Tamannaah Bhatia rakes up a storm in this pink glittery eye makeup

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram 

Kriti Sanon 

When it comes to Kriti Sanon, there is no such thing as too much shimmer. Here, she goes for emerald green eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Nushrratt Bharuccha 

Well, all gold is not glitter, but this one is! Nushrratt Bharuccha dials up the drama with this glossy gold glitter eyeshadow look with loads of mascara over the lashes

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Malaika Arora

If you have been thinking all this while on how to match your eyeshadow with the outfit. Take cues from Malaika Arora to nail the look with metallic glitters!

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Mouni Roy 

Punctuate lots of glitz and glam by striking this gold and black smokey eye makeup that looks like Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Huma Qureshi 

Opt for Huma Qureshi’s soft gold lids look with a tinge of earthy tones on your palette; complete it off with red bold lips

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha 

Sonakshi Sinha looks a million bucks in this silver glitter lid with a hint of blue at the inner corners of the eyes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

For this glistening eye makeup, look like Janhvi Kapoor, dab on some primer over your lids and smear it with a silver-milled glitter pigment

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

This one is just fit for the festive gleam. Madhuri Dixit nails the smokey eye makeup look topped with oodles of mascara

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Madhuri Dixit 

Pleasing Purple! Make things interesting by sporting these purple undertones on your lids like Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram 

Karisma Kapoor 

