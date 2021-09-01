september 01, 2021
Japanese beauty hacks for skin & hair
Clean twice! Start by cleaning your face with rice bran or any oil that suits your skin. Wipe it off after a while
Follow it up with a mild cleanser to get plump fresh skin, free of dirt and germs
Relax with a hot water bath. This is something intrinsic to Japanese tradition. Use essential oils for a more refreshing experience
We all agree that radiant skin is quite alluring. For this, use hydrating sheet masks which can give you a dewy look on your face
Spell the rice water magic! The rice water has minerals, vitamins and amino acids that nourish and soothes the skin
Soak a cotton pad in rice water and dab it on your face. It tightens the pores and makes skin look smooth and bright
Treat damaged hair with rice water! It contains inositol that repairs the damaged hair, adds a shine to it and maintains the pH balance of the scalp
Here is how you need to use it. Wash your hair with shampoo followed by conditioner. Then, pour out the rice water on your hair. Rinse it off with water
Massage your skin regularly. It helps to increase the blood circulation, better absorption of products and maintains the elasticity of the skin
Protect your skin from the sun as the Japanese do! While everyone desires sun-kissed skin, the long-term damage it causes is not worth it
