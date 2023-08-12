Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

Japanese concepts for work-life balance

Images: Pexels

Japanese culture has many unique concepts on self-improvement and leading a balanced life

Japanese lifestyle & culture

Take a look at the various concepts by the Japanese on promoting better work-life balance

Japanese concepts

Kaizen means improvement. It emphasizes on making small changes to improve efficiency and quality

Kaizen

Ikigai translates to "purpose in life". It means to find the intersection of what you love, what you're good at, what the world needs & what you can be paid for

Ikigai

Wabi-Sabi

It is a philosophical concept that appreciates the beauty of imperfection. Embracing imperfections can help people accept & find beauty in it

Mono no aware

It is the awareness of the transience of things and a gentle sadness or appreciation for the fleeting moments or life's experiences 

Mottainai is a concept that conveys a sense of regret about wasting resources & a desire to use them with gratitude and respect

Mottainai

Shinrin-yoku involves immersing yourself in nature and connecting with the environment which can reduce stress and improve well-being

Shinrin-yoku

Gaman

It translates to "enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience & dignity". This concept promotes self-discipline, resilience, and perseverance

It means showing compassion and empathy towards others. Omoiyari can help create stronger relationships

Omoiyari

