Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
Japanese concepts for work-life balance
Japanese culture has many unique concepts on self-improvement and leading a balanced life
Japanese lifestyle & culture
Take a look at the various concepts by the Japanese on promoting better work-life balance
Japanese concepts
Kaizen means improvement. It emphasizes on making small changes to improve efficiency and quality
Kaizen
Ikigai translates to "purpose in life". It means to find the intersection of what you love, what you're good at, what the world needs & what you can be paid for
Ikigai
Wabi-Sabi
It is a philosophical concept that appreciates the beauty of imperfection. Embracing imperfections can help people accept & find beauty in it
Mono no aware
It is the awareness of the transience of things and a gentle sadness or appreciation for the fleeting moments or life's experiences
Mottainai is a concept that conveys a sense of regret about wasting resources & a desire to use them with gratitude and respect
Mottainai
Shinrin-yoku involves immersing yourself in nature and connecting with the environment which can reduce stress and improve well-being
Shinrin-yoku
Gaman
It translates to "enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience & dignity". This concept promotes self-discipline, resilience, and perseverance
It means showing compassion and empathy towards others. Omoiyari can help create stronger relationships
Omoiyari
