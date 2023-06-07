Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 07, 2023

Japanese haircare routine to reduce hairfall 

The beauty of Japan's residents is unmatchable. Here are some tips to ace the beauty standards like them

Hair Care

Image : Pexels

Camellia Oil

Image : Pexels

The people prefer to oil their hair with pure Camellia oil before shampooing

After oiling hair, a good massage is necessary to improve blood circulation and let scalp absorb the nutrients

Image : Pexels

Massage

They use the traditional japanese boxwood comb which is more effective than regular combs or brushes

Comb

Image : Pexels

The hair oil can act as a mask when applied and covered with a shower cap

Hair Mask

Image : Pexels

Natural Ingredients

Image : Pexels

Japanese avoid products infused with chemical and rely on using natural and organic products

The women there prefer to wash their hair everyday to get rid of sweat and dirt and dry it quickly using a hair dryer

Image : Pexels

Hair Wash

With hair left open it is often that they would tangle. The women brush their hair quite often

Detangle

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Shampoo

While choosing Shampoo make sure it contains argan oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil to battle damage and retain moisture

Some steps may not be suitable for everyone, so beware before implementing them

Image : Pexels

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here