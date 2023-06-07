Heading 3
Japanese haircare routine to reduce hairfall
The beauty of Japan's residents is unmatchable. Here are some tips to ace the beauty standards like them
Hair Care
Camellia Oil
The people prefer to oil their hair with pure Camellia oil before shampooing
After oiling hair, a good massage is necessary to improve blood circulation and let scalp absorb the nutrients
Massage
They use the traditional japanese boxwood comb which is more effective than regular combs or brushes
Comb
The hair oil can act as a mask when applied and covered with a shower cap
Hair Mask
Natural Ingredients
Japanese avoid products infused with chemical and rely on using natural and organic products
The women there prefer to wash their hair everyday to get rid of sweat and dirt and dry it quickly using a hair dryer
Hair Wash
With hair left open it is often that they would tangle. The women brush their hair quite often
Detangle
Shampoo
While choosing Shampoo make sure it contains argan oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil to battle damage and retain moisture
Some steps may not be suitable for everyone, so beware before implementing them
Disclaimer
