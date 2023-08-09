Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 09, 2023

Japanese haircare tips

If you admire your locks and want to have lustrous hair 

Lustrous 

Japanese have always been known for their healthy skin and shiny hair

Shiny 

Fortunately, we managed to find out a few Japanese haircare trends

Trends 

Below are Japanese hair care tips that will give you hair just like Japanese people

Tips 

#1

To prevent tangles and breakage, brush your hair with a wide-toothed wooden combOil your hair once a week

#2

Use shampoos that contain camellia, seaweed and persimmon for silky, smooth hair

Add green tea powder to hair masks to reduce hair fall

#3

Wash hair every day to keep the scalp squeaky clean

#4

#5

Apply camellia oil to damp hair to restore moisture and sheen to the hair

You can try it out and get rid of many hair problems

Get rid 

