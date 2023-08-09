Japanese haircare tips

Heading 3
To prevent tangles and breakage, brush your hair with a wide-toothed wooden combOil your hair once a week
Use shampoos that contain camellia, seaweed and persimmon for silky, smooth hair
Add green tea powder to hair masks to reduce hair fall
Wash hair every day to keep the scalp squeaky clean
Apply camellia oil to damp hair to restore moisture and sheen to the hair
