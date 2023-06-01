Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 lifestyle

JUNE 01, 2023

Japanese method for happy peaceful life

It is concept of finding one's purpose of life that can bring happiness and fulfillment

Ikigai

Kintsugi is a Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, symbolizing that some things become more beautiful after being broken

Kintsugi

It is a concept that encourages people to accept their flaws and appreciate the little things in life

Wabi-Sabi

Mono no aware is the idea of cherishing every moment and finding beauty in the nature of life

Mono no aware

It is a Japanese philosophy of making small changes in life to improve one's surrounding

Kaizen

It is japanese method of forest bathing that is spending time in nature to better physical and mental health

Shinrin-Yoku

Omoiyari is the practice of empathy and treating others with kindness and understanding

Omoiyari

The people in Japan control on eating habits which means to eat till your you are 80% full

Hara Hachi Bu

The therapy focuses on accepting your feelings, understanding the impact of your actions and discovering purpose of life

Morita Therapy

A concept in Japan to find balance and have peace of mind

The Way of Nagomi

