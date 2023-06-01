JUNE 01, 2023
Japanese method for happy peaceful life
It is concept of finding one's purpose of life that can bring happiness and fulfillment
Ikigai
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Kintsugi is a Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold, symbolizing that some things become more beautiful after being broken
Kintsugi
Image : Pexels
It is a concept that encourages people to accept their flaws and appreciate the little things in life
Wabi-Sabi
Image : Pexels
Mono no aware is the idea of cherishing every moment and finding beauty in the nature of life
Mono no aware
Image : Pexels
It is a Japanese philosophy of making small changes in life to improve one's surrounding
Kaizen
Image : Pexels
It is japanese method of forest bathing that is spending time in nature to better physical and mental health
Shinrin-Yoku
Image : Pexels
Omoiyari is the practice of empathy and treating others with kindness and understanding
Omoiyari
Image : Pexels
The people in Japan control on eating habits which means to eat till your you are 80% full
Hara Hachi Bu
Image : Pexels
The therapy focuses on accepting your feelings, understanding the impact of your actions and discovering purpose of life
Morita Therapy
Image : Pexels
A concept in Japan to find balance and have peace of mind
The Way of Nagomi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.