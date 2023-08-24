Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

Japanese secrets to live longer

Japanese have a wide strategy when it comes in maintaining healthy weight

Japanese people stop eating when they are 80 percent full

Japanese study shows that cutting on calories can lead to better heart, health and longevity

Japanese intake lots of fresh vegetables, seaweed means, fermented soy rice and fish

Japanese diet is low in calories and extremely nutritious 

Japanese exercise radio taiso routine that has been practised 100 years old to live

Japanese consume most of the fat from Omega 3 rich fish

Japanese okinawan diet has numerous health benefits as they have low obesity rates and longest life expectancy

Japanese intake steamed rice, noodles, tofu, natto, seaweed and fresh vegetables and fruits

The Japanese diet contains low sugar and fats.  They also consume small portions of eggs, dairy products and meat

