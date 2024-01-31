Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
Jealousy Quotes
"Jealousy is such a waste of time because you're jealous of them, and they go about their lives and have a wonderful time, so what's the point?"
"The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you”
"Jealousy injures us with the dagger of self-doubt"
"Jealousy is, I think, the worst of all faults because it makes a victim of both parties"
"Humans are suspicious and jealous creatures. When they see something perfect, they want to find a flaw"
“Don't let jealousy dim the light of your own success"
"I hate jealousy so much that if I ever do feel it, I try to shut it down immediately, but it's so hard"
"Never underestimate the power of jealousy and the power of envy to destroy. Never underestimate that"
"Don't waste time on jealousy. Sometimes you're ahead, and sometimes you're behind"
"Jealousy eats away at relationships like acid. It’s corrosive and destructive. It destroys trust and intimacy”
