Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

Jealousy Quotes

 "Jealousy is such a waste of time because you're jealous of them, and they go about their lives and have a wonderful time, so what's the point?"

#1

Image: freepik

"The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you”

#2

Image: freepik

"Jealousy injures us with the dagger of self-doubt"

#3

Image: freepik

"Jealousy is, I think, the worst of all faults because it makes a victim of both parties"

#4

Image: freepik

 "Humans are suspicious and jealous creatures. When they see something perfect, they want to find a flaw" 

#5

Image: freepik

“Don't let jealousy dim the light of your own success" 

#6

Image: freepik

 "I hate jealousy so much that if I ever do feel it, I try to shut it down immediately, but it's so hard"

#7

Image: freepik

"Never underestimate the power of jealousy and the power of envy to destroy. Never underestimate that"

#8

Image: freepik

"Don't waste time on jealousy. Sometimes you're ahead, and sometimes you're behind"

#9

Image: freepik

"Jealousy eats away at relationships like acid. It’s corrosive and destructive. It destroys trust and intimacy”

#10

Image: freepik

