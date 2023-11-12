Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Jealousy tricks for attention-seeking
Reconnect with your guy friends from high school and college. Talk to them in front of your boyfriend
#1
Keep him waiting. Replying to his texts and calls later rather than sooner
#2
An easy-peasy way of triggering jealousy within his mind is pretending to be fast asleep or disinterested in holding hands or cuddling
#3
Recollect experiences from previous relationships and praise your crushes
#4
Show him a flirt text or the captivating comment your colleague made about your appearance on your latest Instagram post
#5
Avoiding a few date nights may initially frustrate your man, but if you tell him you held up at work with a male colleague, you hit the point-blank
#6
You can also compliment other men in front of him
#7
#8
Play with your hair, fumble, and look away while he is enquiring about a late-night office party or a social media post with a male colleague
Buy gifts for common male friends. It will surely ignite some sense of suspicion and jealousy
#9
Fake enjoying a couple dance with a male friend in a club or pub when he is looking at you
#10
