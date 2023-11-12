Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Jealousy tricks for attention-seeking

Reconnect with your guy friends from high school and college. Talk to them in front of your boyfriend 

#1

Keep him waiting. Replying to his texts and calls later rather than sooner

#2

An easy-peasy way of triggering jealousy within his mind is pretending to be fast asleep or disinterested in holding hands or cuddling

#3

Recollect experiences from previous relationships and praise your crushes

#4

Show him a flirt text or the captivating comment your colleague made about your appearance on your latest Instagram post

#5

Avoiding a few date nights may initially frustrate your man, but if you tell him you held up at work with a male colleague, you hit the point-blank

#6

You can also compliment other men in front of him

#7

#8

Play with your hair, fumble, and look away while he is enquiring about a late-night office party or a social media post with a male colleague

Buy gifts for common male friends. It will surely ignite some sense of suspicion and jealousy 

#9

Fake enjoying a couple dance with a male friend in a club or pub when he is looking at you

#10

