DEC 31, 2021
Jellyfishing: Celebs who aced the trend
Anushka Sharma
The Jellyfishing style is all about striking the right balance between voluminous top part and streamlined bottoms like Anushka Sharma here in this yellow jacket and black pants
Image:Anushka Sharma Instagram
Neha Sharma
Taking the pretty actress as an inspiration, pair your black top with matching skinny jeans and throw in a grey puffer jacket to ace the jellyfishing style
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
You can also keep your look monochromatic by pairing your black puffer jacket with leather pants
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
The star wears a patterned fluffy coat with a loose black tee and black jeans
Jacqueline Fernandez
Video: Pinkvilla
Or go for a more laid-back yet fiercely stylish look like DP, with blue denim trench coat, tee and glossy latex pants
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress turns experimental and plays around with proportions as she wears a black hoodie as a dress and layers it with a glossy jacket and leggings
All-black look
Image: Pinkvilla
The gorgeous star packs in oodles of style and comfort by donning her white faux fur coat with Marciano leggings and black top
Kylie Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Surely no one can look as stylish as Bella Hadid, say in anything, and here she wore an orange faux fur coat with a white turtleneck top and denims
Bella Hadid
Image: Getty Images
This pink and blue puffy jacket is a great pick to battle the winter chill by slipping into bolder hues. She paired it with a tank top and leggings
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
