DEC 31, 2021

Jellyfishing: Celebs who aced the trend

Anushka Sharma

The Jellyfishing style is all about striking the right balance between voluminous top part and streamlined bottoms like Anushka Sharma here in this yellow jacket and black pants

Image:Anushka Sharma Instagram

Neha Sharma

Taking the pretty actress as an inspiration, pair your black top with matching skinny jeans and throw in a grey puffer jacket to ace the jellyfishing style

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

You can also keep your look monochromatic by pairing your black puffer jacket with leather pants

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

The star wears a patterned fluffy coat with a loose black tee and black jeans

Jacqueline Fernandez

Video: Pinkvilla

Or go for a more laid-back yet fiercely stylish look like DP, with blue denim trench coat, tee and glossy latex pants

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress turns experimental and plays around with proportions as she wears a black hoodie as a dress and layers it with a glossy jacket and leggings

All-black look

Image: Pinkvilla

The gorgeous star packs in oodles of style and comfort by donning her white faux fur coat with Marciano leggings and black top

Kylie Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Surely no one can look as stylish as Bella Hadid, say in anything, and here she wore an orange faux fur coat with a white turtleneck top and denims

Bella Hadid

Image: Getty Images

This pink and blue puffy jacket is a great pick to battle the winter chill by slipping into bolder hues. She paired it with a tank top and leggings

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

