Jiya Shankar's diet and fitness
Jiya is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi daily soaps and Marathi films
Jiya Shankar
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor has a toned body and we are in awe of it. Take a look at her fitness routine
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Fitness
Jiya said in an interview "I feel working out regularly is of utmost importance and Yoga is one of the best forms of exercise that only makes us physically fit but has various impacts on the body"
Yoga
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Jiya was inspired by her character Susheela from her show which keeps her motivated all the time
Inspiration
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Diet
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Jiya ikes to have a balanced diet consisting of proteins, carbs, and healthy fats
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Healthy Snack
Jiya prefers having fresh fruits or nuts as a snack instead of junk items
Jiya believes portion control is essential to avoid overeating and keep a count of calories consumed
Portion Control
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
The Pishachini actor believes a good sound sleep can solve half of the fitness battle
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Sleep
Hydration
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
The Kaatelal and Sons actor makes sure to consume adequate water for health and fitness benefits
Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram
Jiya is currently seen in the reality Show Bigg Boss OTT 2
Workfront
