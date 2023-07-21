Heading 3

JUly 21, 2023

 Jiya Shankar's diet and fitness 

Jiya is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi daily soaps and Marathi films

Jiya Shankar

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor has a toned body and we are in awe of it. Take a look at her fitness routine

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Fitness

Jiya said in an interview "I feel working out regularly is of utmost importance and Yoga is one of the best forms of exercise that only makes us physically fit but has various impacts on the body"

Yoga

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Jiya was inspired by her character Susheela from her show which keeps her motivated all the time

Inspiration

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Diet 

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Jiya ikes to have a balanced diet consisting of proteins, carbs, and healthy fats

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Healthy Snack

Jiya prefers having fresh fruits or nuts as a snack instead of junk items

Jiya believes portion control is essential to avoid overeating and keep a count of calories consumed

Portion Control

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

The Pishachini actor believes a good sound sleep can solve half of the fitness battle

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Sleep

Hydration

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

The Kaatelal and Sons actor makes sure to consume adequate water for health and fitness benefits

Image: Jiya Shankar’s Instagram

Jiya is currently seen in the reality Show Bigg Boss OTT 2

Workfront

