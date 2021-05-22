fitness and diet plan
John Abraham is an absolute gym freak and loves to work out at least four times a week
John believes in a progressive workout routine where you have a chance to increase your workout every day
Besides the intense body workout training, the ‘Force’ actor is a fan of biking too
His workout routine also includes some kind of sports and a lot of core exercises
According to him, men should also concentrate on toning and strengthening besides muscle building
When it comes to diet, John takes a protein rich breakfast with egg whites, nuts, fresh fruit juice and toast
He prefers to keep his lunch and dinner light. A platter of fresh fruits serves as his snacks between meal times
His meals are balanced with nutrients such as proteins, complex carbohydrates, potassium, essential fatty acids and Omega 3 fatty acids
John firmly believes that a disciplined lifestyle is crucial in building a healthy and strong body. And throughout his journey, fitness has been a constant in his life
Finally, eating on time and getting that 7 hours of sleep are very essential to be active and energetic throughout the day
