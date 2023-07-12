Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 12, 2023

John Abraham's diet and fitness routine 

John Abraham has always been known for his amazing physique in the cinema industry. He works hard to maintain his physique

Fitness

The actor does cardio and cycles for about 15-20 mins

Cardio

he actor engages in bench press and works his chest on mondays

Monday

The actor works his back, abs and engages in doing deadlifts

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

The actor works his biceps and triceps on Wednesday and does 7 different exercises for it

Thursday

John works his shoulder, abs and hits an overhead press

The actor works his legs and does squats. He performs 6 exercises on leg day

Friday

The actor rests on Saturday and Sunday

Saturday & Sunday

Diet

The actor consumes both veg and non-veg cuisine. His daily intake of protein is 200gm. He burns 4000 to 5000 calories per day

John Abraham consumes protein shakes and multivitamins to improve his gains

Supplements

