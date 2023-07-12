Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 12, 2023
John Abraham's diet and fitness routine
John Abraham has always been known for his amazing physique in the cinema industry. He works hard to maintain his physique
Fitness
The actor does cardio and cycles for about 15-20 mins
Cardio
he actor engages in bench press and works his chest on mondays
Monday
The actor works his back, abs and engages in doing deadlifts
Tuesday
Wednesday
The actor works his biceps and triceps on Wednesday and does 7 different exercises for it
Thursday
John works his shoulder, abs and hits an overhead press
The actor works his legs and does squats. He performs 6 exercises on leg day
Friday
The actor rests on Saturday and Sunday
Saturday & Sunday
Diet
The actor consumes both veg and non-veg cuisine. His daily intake of protein is 200gm. He burns 4000 to 5000 calories per day
John Abraham consumes protein shakes and multivitamins to improve his gains
Supplements
