Jungle Safaris to Experience Around the World

The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest, home to an astonishing array of wildlife. Explore the dense jungle, encounter colorful birds, elusive jaguars, and river dolphins, and immerse yourself in the heart of South America's wilderness
Amazon Rainforest, Brazil
Witness the Great Migration in the Maasai Mara, where millions of wildebeests and zebras cross crocodile-infested rivers in a spectacle of nature. Alongside them, you'll find lions, leopards, and cheetahs, making it a wildlife photographer's dream
Maasai Mara, Kenya
Borneo's rainforests are a haven for orangutans, pygmy elephants, and an astonishing variety of plant and animal species. Traverse lush canopies, pristine rivers, and caves, and be awed by the unique biodiversity of this island
Borneo Rainforest, Malaysia
Known as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, Kanha National Park offers a chance to spot Bengal tigers, leopards, and the rare Barasingha deer in a stunning central Indian setting
Kanha National Park, India
Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
The Serengeti is famous for its endless plains, herds of wildlife, and impressive big cat sightings. Experience the timeless beauty of the African savannah and follow the circle of life on display here
Known as the crown jewel of Costa Rica's park system, Corcovado offers pristine rainforests, secluded beaches, and a wealth of wildlife, from jaguars to tapirs
Corcovado National Park, Costa Rica
Embark on a unique jungle adventure in Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park, where you can trek to observe and protect endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat
Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
Ongava Private Game Reserve in Namibia offers an exclusive and immersive safari experience amidst stunning landscapes and incredible wildlife
Ongava Park, Namibia
Yellowstone is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including bison, wolves, grizzly bears, and countless bird species. Explore the rugged wilderness and iconic geothermal features like Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park, USA
Experience the royal allure of Ranthambore and witness the tigers of Rajasthan against the backdrop of historic forts and palaces