K-beauty: 10-step hair care routine

BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 11, 2021

Scalp scaler

A scalp scaler is a kind of shampoo with salicylic acid that helps to break down dirt, oil and dead skin cells buildup

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Shampoo

Cleanse your hair with a gentle shampoo, one that suits your hair type and does not disturb your scalp's pH balance

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Use a scalp massager

Once your hair dries off, use a scalp massager in a circular motion. It improves blood circulation and thereby, hair growth

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Conditioner

Conditioner helps to lock in the moisture in the hair and seals off the cuticles after shampoo

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hair mask

Hair mask grants deep nourishment to your hair. Use ones that contain natural oils like coconut oil, castor oil or argan oil

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Vinegar wash for pH balance

For this, use extremely diluted vinegar solution on your hair and rinse off after 5 minutes with cold water

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Scalp Mask

It exfoliates the scalp and helps to rejuvenate scalp tissues

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A scalp toner soothes the scalp, treats dandruff and infections. The hair toner moisturises the hair

Scalp and hair toners

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

This is the final step to lock all the hydration and to get a smooth glossy texture on your hair

Scalp serum

Image: Dia Mirza Rekhi Instagram

You can also use a sleeping hair pack to nourish your hair and repair damage

Overnight treatment

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Web series with strong female characters

Click Here