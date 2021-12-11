K-beauty: 10-step hair care routine
BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 11, 2021
Scalp scaler
A scalp scaler is a kind of shampoo with salicylic acid that helps to break down dirt, oil and dead skin cells buildup
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Shampoo
Cleanse your hair with a gentle shampoo, one that suits your hair type and does not disturb your scalp's pH balance
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Use a scalp massager
Once your hair dries off, use a scalp massager in a circular motion. It improves blood circulation and thereby, hair growth
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Conditioner
Conditioner helps to lock in the moisture in the hair and seals off the cuticles after shampoo
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hair mask
Hair mask grants deep nourishment to your hair. Use ones that contain natural oils like coconut oil, castor oil or argan oil
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Vinegar wash for pH balance
For this, use extremely diluted vinegar solution on your hair and rinse off after 5 minutes with cold water
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Scalp Mask
It exfoliates the scalp and helps to rejuvenate scalp tissues
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A scalp toner soothes the scalp, treats dandruff and infections. The hair toner moisturises the hair
Scalp and hair toners
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This is the final step to lock all the hydration and to get a smooth glossy texture on your hair
Scalp serum
Image: Dia Mirza Rekhi Instagram
You can also use a sleeping hair pack to nourish your hair and repair damage
Overnight treatment
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
