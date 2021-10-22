oct 22, 2021
K beauty secret hacks for skin
Korean beauty is the year’s most trending beauty look that focuses on improving skin from the inside out
Face-steaming is the age-old ritual followed by Koreans for squeaky-clean skin. It helps to open the pores and gives a natural glow to the skin
Slap your face! Yes, you heard it right! It helps to boost blood flow and oxygen supply which eventually nourishes the skin
Just don’t be too hard on yourself. Follow this technique after a facial massage by gently patting your face
We all look up to a hot shower after a long day. It’s not just relaxing; it effectively cleanses our skin too!
For non-sticky, glowing skin, apply toner on your face; it helps to retain skin’s elasticity and locks in moisture
Detox your skin by drinking herbal tea. It is loaded with antioxidants that can work wonders for your skin and hair
Koreans are a fan of charcoal masks that help to deeply cleanse the skin and remove all impurities
Want to know the secret behind ageless beauty? It is incorporating facial workouts into your daily routine
Wet towel technique for instantly bright skin! Soak a face towel in warm water. Squeeze it a bit to remove extra moisture and use it to clean your face
